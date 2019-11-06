Home   News   Article

Drivers and tractors brave the mud and rain at Annual Rutland Ploughing Match

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 06 November 2019

More than 60 tractors and their drivers braved mud and rain for this year’s Annual Rutland Ploughing Match.

The free event on Saturday saw a few tractors and drivers pull out, but organisers say the event still went well, considering the bad weather.

Rutland Ploughing match committee chairman Edward Griffin said the weather was ‘disappointing’ but he paid tribute to the drivers for turning out.

Read more
AnimalsOakhamQuirkyStamford
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE