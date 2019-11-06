Drivers and tractors brave the mud and rain at Annual Rutland Ploughing Match
Published: 17:00, 06 November 2019
More than 60 tractors and their drivers braved mud and rain for this year’s Annual Rutland Ploughing Match.
The free event on Saturday saw a few tractors and drivers pull out, but organisers say the event still went well, considering the bad weather.
Rutland Ploughing match committee chairman Edward Griffin said the weather was ‘disappointing’ but he paid tribute to the drivers for turning out.