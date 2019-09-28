The Old Plough in Braunston knocks another £100,000 from its sale price
The Old Plough in Braunston has slashed a further £100,000 off its sale price after a year on the market.
The 18th century pub, restaurant and hotel was originally going for £750,000, before its price was cut to £695,000 in June.
Now, Christie and Co are marketing the freehold property for £595,000.
The venue includes a bar with space for 50 covers, a conservatory restaurant for 40 guests and an enclosed beer garden with bench seating and a covered terrace for 20 guests to sit outside.
There are also five double en-suite rooms.
Owner and manager Charles Boot has owned the pub since 2000 and now plans to retire.
He said: “We have continually modernised and updated the bar, restaurant and hotel facilities, to the point that The Old Plough is now offering a great experience to customers, but as my wife and I are well past retirement age, it is now time to hand over The Old Plough to the care of new owners.”
