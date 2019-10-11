A popular Oakham restaurant which opened only eight months ago has won a Michelin Bib Gourmand, one of 132 awarded nationally

Hitchen’s Barn in Burley Road is run by Louise Hitchen and husband Neil, who received the award for their ‘fiercely seasonal menu of modern British dishes’.

Named after Bibendum – the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants which offer ‘good quality, good value cooking’.

Neil and Louise Hitchen (18764679)

Louise Hitchen said: “We are thrilled and delighted to be the only recipient in Leicestershire and Rutland of this award. We are so proud of our team for this amazing achievement.”

The couple held a Michelin Bib for eight years when they ran the The Berkeley Arms at Wymondham. Last month, Hitchen’s Barn entered Waitrose’ Good Food Guide.