A packed house of 15 teams in Wing Village Hall enjoyed a quiz of mainly water-based questions that raised £1,100 for WaterAid.

The event was organised by the Rutland Local Group for WaterAid which has been fundraising for WaterAid for 13 years.

During this time the group has raised more than £180.000 for WaterAid projects in Africa. At present, local fundraising is to help projects in Mali.

WaterAid’s mission is that ‘Everyone, Everywhere’ has access to clean water and safe toilets by 2030.The charity reports much progress in its campaign, helped by other charities and non-governmental organisations but much still needs to be done.

The winning team was the ‘Invaders’ and included Philippa and Will Davis of Thurnby, Janet Smith of Braunston, Lesley Wellen of Uppingham and Melissa and Martin Wragg of Bushby. Richard Harris of Oakham was quizmaster and he also compiled the questions. A ploughman’s supper complemented the evening.