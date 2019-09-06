A Rutland woman is launching a campaign group to give women born in the 1950s a better deal on state pensions.

Sue Morecroft of Uppingham says the equalisation of retirement ages has hit such women unfairly as the changes were introduced too quickly and the affected women could not prepare for them.

Sue worked as a procurement consultant for the NHS and was originally meant to retire in 2013 but she was made redundant in 2014 and she did not start receiving a state pension until 2017.

Sue Morecroft (16132349)

The 66-year-old said: “For three years I had to use my savings to survive until my pension kicked in.”

Sue says the changes resulting from the equalisation of retirement ages which were speeded-up after 2011 were unfair to women born in the 1950s.

“Many worked part-time because we brought up families. Our pensions pot were a lot lower than men. We have been unfairly disadvantaged.”

Part-time workers cannot pay National Insurance, she says, and ten years of full contributions are needed before your ‘receive a bean.’

And when you are in your sixties, few employers, if any, will give you a job.

Sue has joined theWomen Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), which seeks compensation for the women, some of whom found themselves having to work six years longer than originally expected.

She also wrote to Rutland MP Sir Alan Duncan on the issue, but says she has yet to receive a reply.

The former Ryhall resident is looking to form a campaign group and is happy to lead it.

Anyone who wants to join can email Sue at suemore@icloud.com