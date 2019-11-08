Rutland County Council’s Armed Forces Champion is calling on people to come together to remember the fallen.

Coun Ian Razzell- a retired army officer- is an Armed Forces Champion, responsible for ensuring the council does all it can to support the armed forces community either living or stationed locally.

Coun Razzell (Con-Oakham South) says it does not feel a year since the Centenary of Armistice Day, which saw the incredibly poignant Rutland Community Poppy Project at Oakham Castle.

Coun Ian Razzell (20947176)

While this and the 75th Anniversary of D-Day has also passed, people must still come together and pause to remember those who fought and died in the Great War, as well as all those who have fought and continue to fight in subsequent conflicts around the world.

“It’s easy to lose sight of the fact that more than 1million British military personnel lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, with the First World War accounting for more than 880,000 of these casualties.”

Armistice Day commemorations will take place around Rutland on Sunday November 10 and Monday November 11.

Rutland Poppy Project 2018 (20947179)

In Oakham, a special Royal British Legion Remembrance parade will leave the Market Place at 2pm on Sunday. It will include contingents from local army regiments army regiments and the Royal Air Force, together with local Cadet, Scout and Girl Guide groups.

The service will finish at All Saints Church, where a service of remembrance will be held from 2.30pm. This will be following by wreath laying at the war memorial on Church Street.

The parade will then retrace its steps along the High Street, where Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness will receive a salute.

On Monday November 11, people are encouraged to observe a two-minute silence outside Crown Walk in Oakham, starting at 11am. The commemoration will include prayers led by the Royal British Legion’s Padre, Reverend Brian McAvoy.

As part of Rutland’s remembrance events, a special Poppy Appeal concert is also being given by the Rutland Concert Band on behalf of the Royal British Legion on Saturday November 9.

The concert is at All Saints Church from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available to purchase on the door.