Ryhall Academy pupils bring famous historical figures to life

Jane Austin and Charlie Chaplin were among the famous historical figures brought to life at Ryhall Academy on Friday.

The Year 4 pupils dressed as up as the famous people and gave presentations about them to around 300 villagers, fellow pupils and staff at the Woolthorpe Living Waxworks event held in the school hall.

At the event visitors pressed a buzzer and when they did so the little ones sprang into life and recalled interesting facts about the person they represented.

Sam Dyer, the Year 4 class teacher, said: “We are over the moon - it was a huge success - the children are buzzing and the local community really enjoyed it.

“Imagine walking into Madame Tussauds, pressing a buzzer and each child would come alive to talk about their character.

“It is an idea from America, I think in English primary schools it hasn’t taken off yet.”

Prior to the event, which is the second one to take place at the school, the children researched their characters, they also interviewed influential figures from the area such the reverend Patrick McKee, vicar at The Church of St John the Evangelist in Ryhall - in order to help them practice their research skills.

Sam said: “The children were driving their own plan because they led research - they were driving what they wanted to say.”

Historical figures from the past four hundred years were represented as part of the event, who are both dead and living such as Donald Trump.

To commemorate the 100 year anniversary of women receiving the vote this year, their was a focus on female role models, with many of the girls dressed as influential women including, Amelia Earhart - the first lady to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Children also created a timeline depicting when the historical figures were alive.