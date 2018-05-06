Ryhall Academy pupils raise £1,500 for Sport Relief

Schoolchildren have raised more than £1,500 for Sport Relief.

During Sport Relief week in February, Ryhall Academy pupils took part in a sponsored mile walk or run to raise money for the charity - completing a combined total of 438.25 miles. The children also took part in a number of ‘Daley Challenges’ during the week, inspired by British diver Tom Daley.

Katy Walker, headteacher of the school, said: “We have very generous children and families.” Our picture shows some of the children who raised the cash. Photo: Lee Hellwing