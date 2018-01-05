Ryhall Road Post Office set to close

A Post Office in Stamford which was one of only a handful across the country saved from closure a decade ago will close its doors next month - and the counter will move to a new location.

The Post Office will be moving from Ryhall Road to the Today’s Express store at 50 Kesteven Road on Friday, February 2 as part of a modernisation programme by the Post Office.

And the newsagents at the Ryhall Road location, run by current postmaster Pete Sunner and his wife Gurjit, will close - 10 years after the threat of closure was fought off.

In 2007 Post Office Ltd planned to close Ryhall Road as part of a nationwide cull of 2,500 post offices.

But it was the only one in the Stamford area to be saved after a campaign by residents, councillors, and former Stamford MP Lord Quentin Davies, which included a march and petitions.

Postmaster Pete said he and his wife planned to “take a break” before deciding what their future holds.

But he thanked everyone who had supported his branch in the battle to save it - and in the following years.

Pete said: “I want to thank everybody who has supported us over the years, the MP and the councillors who have supported us.”

The move to the Today’s Express Store will see a new open plan design and the opening hours extended by an extra 66 hours a week. It will also provide banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager of Post Office Ltd said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

She said it was with the full approval of the current postmaster. Pete declined to comment on that.

The Ryhall Road Post Office is open six days a week, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

But when it moves to Kesteven Road it will open 6am to 10pm seven days a week.

The new postmaster will also install a permanent ramp at the entrance before it opens.

