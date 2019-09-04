Ryhall village fete enjoys fiery attraction
A fire performer was the hot new attraction at this year’s Ryhall Summer Gala.
Deborah Rolfe of the Ryhall Summer Gala Committee said the crowd really warmed to him and he was ‘well received’.
“He was the star of the show.”
