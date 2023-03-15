The man who has owned The George of Stamford for half a century, Lawrence Hoskins, died earlier today (Wednesday, March 15).

Mr Hoskins, 82, was also very much involved in running the hotel, alongside his wife, Andrea.

A statement issued by The George Hotel said: "It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Hoskins peacefully, though unexpectedly, in his sleep at home on March 15.

Lawrence Hoskins, owner of The George of Stamford, has died aged 82

"It would be his foremost wish that The George of Stamford continues to flourish in safe hands in his wake, echoing his passion for the hotel and all those associated with it.

"His pride in owning such an iconic establishment was immeasurable.

"So… ‘Business as usual, and onward and upward’."