Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has issued an urgent recall after it discovered one of its vegan food items contained meat and dairy.

The food retailer said in a statement item contained milk, pork and beef, despite not being declared on the packaging.

Company branded Love Your Veg Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne was found to contain Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt.

Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne. CREDIT: Sainsbury's

The supermarket, which has branches in Stamford and Bourne, said: "As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased the above product with a use by date of 17th July only and have an allergy or an intolerance to milk, or who do not eat pork or beef not to eat it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

"For any concerns or questions regarding this, please check our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Careline on 0800 636262."