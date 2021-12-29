The sale of part of a hospital site - approved in May 2021 - has fallen through.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford and Rutland Hospital, had agreed to sell three areas of unused land on the west end of the site.

The proceeds of the sale were to be reinvested in hospital improvements and redevelopment, including the addition of an upper level to the car park at the Ryhall Road entrance. This was to compensate for parking spaces lost at the Uffington Road end of the site.

The west end of the Stamford Hospital site (in red) is being sold

Planning permission has been granted for the car park's upper storey and electric charging points.

The sale had been delayed because of the site's historical significance. A 14th Century façade of a friary gatehouse stands on the site and English Heritage had been working with the buyer.

Dr Kanchan Rege, deputy chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The sale of a portion of land on the west end of the hospital site, which is surplus to our current and future clinical needs, has, unfortunately, fallen through.

“The trust is committed to the land sale plan and is currently reviewing its position in readiness to go back to market in the new year.”