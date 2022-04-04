An auction for Stamford's town walls received a number of bids.

St Peter's Bastion off West Street in Stamford was put on the market by Eddisons for offers in the region of £50,000.

Used as a storage yard, it is steeped in history as the it is one of the few remaining examples of Stamford’s 12th Century Town Walls and is a scheduled monument under the English Heritage List.

St Peter's Bastion in West Street, Stamford

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (March 29) it was announced that the bidding process had come to an end, with officers working through the bids.

Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, also spoke of Stamford Town Council's interest in buying the site.

He said: "The town council has expressed their interest in acquiring the bastion.

"For me it's about tying it up in one go.

"If the council takes the toilets, and St Leonard's Priory we could do it in one transfer.

"We have got all the bids being looked at and hope to tell the successful bidder in the next couple of weeks."