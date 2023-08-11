A barman is shaking up the town’s drinking scene with his new business.

Cocktail expert Sam Goodwin is turning his ‘dreams into a reality’ with his business Spirits of Stamford.

Based in St Paul’s Street in the former Haus of Botanica, a shop at the front of the building will stock spirits, mixers, garnishes, glassware and equipment.

Sam Goodwin, owner of Spirits of Stamford

To the back Sam will be offering cocktail masterclasses, private venue hire and themed evenings as well as the option for people to just pop in for a drink.

“I have had this idea for a while having seen places in London which have a bit of edge to them,” said the 31-year-old.

“Stamford is busy and people like to be social.

“It will give another option for somewhere to drink.”

“I’m feeling very excited,” he added.

“It is something new and different for the town and is in a great location.”

Sam has been in hospitality for more than 15 years and is a familiar face to many having worked at the Wine Bar, Paten and Co and All Saints.

Out of all drinks cocktails are his passion and he is keen to share his knowledge through the masterclasses.

He added that people love cocktails and he has ‘a reputation’ for making them.

Sam announced the news of the business opening on Instagram at the weekend and received hundreds of likes and comments, despite it being a new profile.

He describes the response as ‘incredible’ having been inundated with positive feedback from friends and old customers.

“It was exciting and has really motivated me,” he added.

“With 500 followers already it shows that people are interested.”

Spirits of Stamford will open on Friday, September 8 and Sam is already taking bookings on the Instagram page: @spiritsofstamford.