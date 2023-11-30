Santa will be on his sleigh in Rutland up until Christmas Eve.

The jolly man will be spreading cheer in Oakham and Uppingham with help from the Rutland Lions Club.

He will start his journey in Uppingham on the following dates:

Santa's sleigh is ready for its annual trip to Oakham and Uppingham

Thursday, December 14 - The Beeches, Hawthorn Drive, Hazel Close, Bramble Close, Elizabeth Way, Gainsborough Road, The Quadrant, Seaton Road, Hornbeam Lane and Blackthorn Close.

Friday, December 15 - Goldfinch Road, Siskin Road, Firs Avenue, Branston Road, Metcalf Crescent, Johnson Road, Cottesmore Road, Lime Tree Avenue, Caudebec Close, Newtown Road, Newtown Crescent, Stockerton Crescent and Bayley Close.

He will then visit Oakham on:

Saturday, December 16 - Huntsman Drive, Prince George Avenue, Ellingworth Close, Stud Road (South), Farrer Way, Hetterley Drive, Brocklebank Road, Gretton Street, Tollesbury Avenue, Blackwater Road, Holbrook Way, Stud Road (North), Ostlers Drive, Blacksmiths Avenue, Paddock Avenue and Racecourse Road.

Sunday, December 17 - Meadowfield, Beechfield, Springfield Way, Foxfield Way, Oakfield, Larchfield, Ashfield, Limefield, Schofield Road, Withers Close, Livingstone Close, Griffiths Close, Tabberer Close, Southern Close, Gilmore Close.

Monday, December 18 - Maresfield Road, Wheatfield Way, Hornbeam Crescent, Haydock Avenue, Goodwood Road, Kempton Drive, Sandown Close and Kilburn End.

Tuesday December 19 - Woodland View, Beech Road, Willow Crescent, Heron Close, Martin Close, Plover Close, Wren Close, Jay Close, Kestrel Road, Bullfinch Close, Nightingale Way, Kingfisher Close, Redwing Close, Partridge Way, Chaffinch Close and Robin Close.

Wednesday, December 20 - Graffam Drive, Willoughby Gardens, Mendip Close, Chilton Close, Hector’s Way, Cold Overton Road, John Clare Close, Parkfield Road, Hill Road, Princess Avenue, Westfield Avenue and King’s Road.

Thursday, Oakham 21 - Queen’s Road, Alsthorpe Road, Horn Close, Hardwick Close, Normanton Drive, Snelston Close, Gunthorpe Close, Pickworth Close, Wensum Close, Hambleton Close, Tolethorpe Close, Sculthorpe Close.

Friday, December 22 - Lonsdale Drive, Kennedy Close, Grampian Way, Cheviot Close, Alpine Close –, Snowdon Avenue, Malvern Walk, Cotswold Walk, Pentland Court, Hudson Close, Finch Avenue, Lonsdale Drive, Churchill Road, Alexander Crescent, Mountbatten Road, Braunston Road, Hanbury Close, Glebe Way, Warn Crescent and Braunston Road.

Saturday, December 23 - Oakham Tesco between 9am and 1pm

Sunday, December 24 - Brook Road, Tyne Road, Welland Way, Derwent Drive, Buckingham Road, Windsor Drive, Sandringham Close, Balmoral Road, Nene Crescent, Welland Way, Severn Close, Calder Close, Wreak Walk, Shannon Way, Dove Close, Don Close, Spey Drive, Tay Close, Dee Close, Forth Close, Trent Road.

