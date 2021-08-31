Stamford Santa Fun Run is attracting sponsors
Christmas may be months away but Stamford Striders and Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley volunteers are busy preparing for a festive event.
Stamford Santa Fun Run attracts about 1,500 entries and in 2019 raised £14,000 for local causes. This year, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Mindspace Stamford will be among beneficiaries.
Event organiser Nick Wells said: “We had to cancel in 2020 due to covid, but we are now very much looking forward to welcoming back a long line of jolly Santas as they make their way around Burghley Park on Sunday, December 5.”
The 5km run/walk is followed by mince pies and mulled wine.
Entries open online on October 1 and in preparation the sponsorship team has been approaching businesses for their support.
To find out about the benefits of being a sponsor email stamfordsantarun@gmail.com