Christmas may be months away but Stamford Striders and Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley volunteers are busy preparing for a festive event.

Stamford Santa Fun Run attracts about 1,500 entries and in 2019 raised £14,000 for local causes. This year, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Mindspace Stamford will be among beneficiaries.

Event organiser Nick Wells said: “We had to cancel in 2020 due to covid, but we are now very much looking forward to welcoming back a long line of jolly Santas as they make their way around Burghley Park on Sunday, December 5.”

Jim Grant, Sarah Wells, Nick Wells and Delia Calder are busy gaining sponsors for the Stamford Santa Fun Run

The 5km run/walk is followed by mince pies and mulled wine.

Entries open online on October 1 and in preparation the sponsorship team has been approaching businesses for their support.

To find out about the benefits of being a sponsor email stamfordsantarun@gmail.com