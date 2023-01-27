A sell-out event that attracted thousands of supporters has raised a record amount for charity.

On Wednesday, volunteers who organised the recent Stamford Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park handed over £26,000.

Generated through entry fees, sponsorship and collection tins placed in pubs, the amount was £3,000 more than last year.

Nilesh Patel, left, and Cheyenne Smith from Sue Ryder, third from left, with Stamford Striders Robin Ball and Brian Kearsey

The Santa fun run is organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club, who handed over three cheques at a presentation hosted by Alltech in Ryhall Road, one of the event’s main sponsors.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough received £17,000, MindSpace Stamford received £5,000, and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley was given £4,000 towards its projects, which include supporting pupils at Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane and almshouses that accommodate elderly and vulnerable people in Stamford.

Presenting the cheques, chairman of Stamford Striders, Robin Ball, said he was delighted by the amount raised and thanked the 1,500 Santa Fun Run participants, and the volunteers and sponsors involved in making the event such a success.

Representing the beneficiaries of the Stamford Santa Fun Run, front row from left, Alan Kinch from the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, Nilesh Patel and Cheyenne Smith from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and Pip Tiffin from MindSpace Stamford. Second row, Anne Corder, from sponsor Anne Corder recruitment, and Stamford Striders Brian Kearsey and Robin Ball. Behind them are sponsors and volunteers who made the event a success

Cheyenne Smith, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who laced up their trainers and donned their Santa suits to raise vital funds for our hospice.

“The continued support of our community members, who donate and fundraise for us, means we can continue to provide the expert and compassionate care we are so well known for locally.

“We look forward to working with Stamford Striders in 2023 and beyond.”

Pip Tiffin from MindSpace echoed that gratitude, saying their donation would help the charity continue providing free activities helping people in and around Stamford to gain and maintain better mental wellbeing.

Brian Kearsey, from Stamford Striders, who has organised the Santa fun run for the past two years, said the beneficiaries of the event are the people supported by the charities and the Rotary.

This year’s Stamford Santa Fun Run will be held in early December over a new route closer to Burghley House, which will include the Lion Bridge in Burghley Park.

Organisers are already signing up sponsors for this year’s event. To secure a package early businesses can email santafunrunadmin@stamfordstriders.org