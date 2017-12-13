Santa’s sleigh route in Uppingham and Oakham

Have your say

Santa will be joining the Lions Club of Rutland from tomorrow tonight (Wednesday December 14) for their annual Santa Sleigh routes in Uppingham and Oakham

The schedule of routes is as follows:

Thursday, December 14 – Uppingham Route 1: The Beeches, Hawthorn Road, Hazel Close, Bramble Close, Elizabeth Way, Gainsborough Road, The Quadrant, Seaton Road, Hornbeam Lane, Blackthorn Close, Newtown Road and Newtown Close.

Friday, December 15 – Uppingham Route 2: Firs Avenue, Goldfinch Road, Siskin Road, Lime Tree Avenue, Caudebec Close, Queens Road, Johnson Road and Branston Road.

Sunday, December 17 – Oakham Route 1: Ryefield, Summerfield, Meadowfield, Beechfield, Springfield Way, Foxfield Way, Oakfield Way, Larchfield, Ashfield, Limefield, Schofield Road,Withers Close, Livingstone Close, Griffiths Close, Tabberer Close Southern Close, Gilmore Close. (Helper walk to Kilburn end and Santa drive around) Kilburn Road and Kilburn End.

Monday, December 18 – Oakham Route 2: Hawthorn Close, Mansfield Road, Aintree Avenue, Wheatfield Way, Bracken Close, Alder Close, Blackthorn Drive, Cornfield Crescent, Mansfield Road, Kempton Drive, Lingfield, Goodwood Road, Haydock Avenue, Mansfield Road, Hornbeam, Sandown Close, Stud Road, Racecourse Road, Blacksmith Avenue, Stud Road, Mansfield Road and finish.

Tuesday, December 19 – Oakham Route 3: Heron Close, Martin Close, Plover Close, Wren Close, Jay Close, Kestrel Road, Bullfinch Close, Nightingale Way, Kingfisher Close, Redwing Close, Partridge Way, Chaffinch Close and Robin Close. Drive to Queens Road. Queens Road, Ashwell Road, Barmstedt Drive. If time permits Woodland View, Willow Crescent and Beech Road.

Wednesday, December 20 – Oakham Route 4: Graffham Drive, Chilton Close. Chilton Close,Mendip Road, Hilltop Drive, Redland Road, Ferrers Close, Hectors Way, Cold Overton Road, John Clare Close, Parkfield Close, Hill Road, Princess Avenue, Westfield Avenue and Kings Road.

Thursday, December 21 - Oakham Route 5: Alsthorpe Road, Horn Close, Hardwick Close, Normanton Drive, Snelston Close, Gunthorpe Close, Pickworth Close, Wensum Close, Hambleton Close, Witchley Close, Brook Close – Tolethorpe Close, Stamford Road, Pilton Close, Sculthorpe Close, Edmonton Way, Calgary Crescent, Banff Close, Jasper Road, Lethridge Close and Stamford Road.

Friday, December 22 – Oakham Route 6: Lonsdale Way , Digby Drive, Browning Road, Kennedy Close, Grampian Way, Cheviot Close, Alpine Close, Snowdon Avenue, Malvern Walk, Cotswold Walk, Pentland Court, Hudson Close, Finch Avenue, Churchill Road, Alexander Crescent, Mountbatten Road, Braunston Road, Glebe Way, Warn Crescent, Hanbury Close, Harrington Way and Noel Avenue.

Saturday, December 23 - static in Market Place, Oakham, 9am-1pm.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – Oakham Route 7: Brook Road, Tyne Road, Glen Drive, Witham Avenue, Chater Road, Welland Way, Nene Crescent (stop at 43 for mulled wine and mince pies), Balmoral Road, Windsor Drive, Sandringham Close, Buckingham Road, Derwent Drive, Welland Way, Severn Close, Calder Close, Wreake Walk, Shannon Way, Dove Close, Don Close, Spey Drive, Tay Close, Dee Close, Trent Road and Forth Close.