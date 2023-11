Santa is gearing up to spread Christmas cheer around Bourne.

Children are encouraged to keep an eye out - and be on their best behaviour - as Father Christmas will be visiting dozens of streets across the area on his annual sleigh run.

Volunteers from Bourne and District Lions Club will escort him around town on the following dates, between 6pm to 9pm.

Santa on his sleigh in Bourne

Thursday, November 30 - Elsea Park and Oak Spring Gardens

Friday, December 1 - Elsea Park East

Monday, December 4 - Bourne East

Tuesday, December 5 - Bourne West

Wednesday, December 6 - Mill Drove

Thursday, December 7 - North Road

Friday, December 8 - Abbey Road

Monday, December 11 - Dyke, Haconby and Rippingale

Tuesday, December 12 - Thurlby

Wednesday, December 13 - Swallow Hill and Northorpe

Thursday. December 14 - South Road

Friday, December 15 - West Road and Bourne Heights

Monday, December 18 - Morton East

Tuesday, December 19 - Morton and West Hanthorpe

Wednesday December 20 - Saxon Way

Thursday, December 21 - Beech Avenue

He can be tracked by visiting www.santabourne.org.

The merry man will also be at Marks and Spencer on December 2, Tesco on December 9 and Sainsbury’s on December 16 between 9am and 4pm.

Donations will be collected and distributed to good causes.