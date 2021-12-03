The Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park, taking place on Sunday (December 5) is a sell-out.

Some 1,500 people have entered the event staged outside, in the grounds of Burghley House.

Santas and their spectators are encouraged to arrive on foot if possible, although parking is available.

Stamford Striders Jim Grant, Sarah Wells, Nick Wells and Delia Calder have helped prepare the Santa Fun Run event

After the fun run there will be mulled wine and mince pies.

This year’s event is raising money for MindSpace Stamford and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, as well as for charities supported by the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.