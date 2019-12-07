One of the most festive events in the area will be held in Burghley Park on Sunday, December 8.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, the 13th Stamford Santa Fun Run will start 11.30am and will raise money for the Rotary’s chosen charities: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Anna’s Hope, Stamford Food Bank and Stamford Mindspace or other causes chosen by teams and individuals.

Local people and groups will be helping on the day, including: Sophie Farr and a team from the Stamford Endowed school and Copthill School; The Stamford Army Cadet Force and Stamford Air Training Corps;Stamford Litter Pickers; Bluebird Care Service; Stamford Striders and Wildcats. www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

The 2018 Stamford Santa Fun Run drew a large number of participants