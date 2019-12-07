Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park on Sunday
Published: 19:00, 07 December 2019
One of the most festive events in the area will be held in Burghley Park on Sunday, December 8.
Organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, the 13th Stamford Santa Fun Run will start 11.30am and will raise money for the Rotary’s chosen charities: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Anna’s Hope, Stamford Food Bank and Stamford Mindspace or other causes chosen by teams and individuals.
Local people and groups will be helping on the day, including: Sophie Farr and a team from the Stamford Endowed school and Copthill School; The Stamford Army Cadet Force and Stamford Air Training Corps;Stamford Litter Pickers; Bluebird Care Service; Stamford Striders and Wildcats. www.stamfordsantafunrun.com
More by this authorJonathan Smith