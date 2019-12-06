A former pupil of English Martyrs Academy in Oakham and Stamford High School hopes to be the Conservative MP for Vauxhall.

Sarah Bool, the daughter of Rutland County Council chairman Kenneth Bool, comes from Exton, but is now a London lawyer.

Sarah, 31, moved to the capital seven years ago, having read modern history at Oriel College, Oxford, and obtaining a law degree from the College of Law. Now she works as a property lawyer in Mayfair.

Sarah Bool (22865742)

She campaigned since she was nine, when she helped her dad in a by-election.

Sarah has long-wanted to be an MP but was advised by former Rutland MP Sir Alan Duncan to get a career first.

Sarah lives in Westminster but is near to Vauxhall, liking its vibrant and diverse community.

However, its former MP Kate Hoey held the seat for Labour with a 20,000 majority.

Sarah added: “I’m going to try my hardest. If I am not lucky this time, I will keep on going.”

Read more ElectionsOakhamPoliticsStamford