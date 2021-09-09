Second Helpings is set to host its first Saturday café since before the pandemic.

On Saturday last week (September 4), Second Helpings, a Stamford-based community project aimed at stopping food waste, hosted a trial café for its volunteers who worked throughout the pandemic.

Caroline La Niece, head of communications at Second Helpings, said: "The hall was filled with chatter and laughter as volunteers enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken casserole, cheesy pasta and berry crumble with custard.

Pauline Spiers serving meals

"A huge thank you to our cooks Julie and Richard and all the front of house team for a fantastic lunch and ensuring everyone had a lovely time celebrating the reopening.

"It is great to return our pre-covid services of re-distributing surplus food which would have ended in landfill through our bunker, the community fridge and our Saturday café, enabling us to deliver our aim of 'feeding bellies not bins'."

Following the success of the trial run, the Saturday café will open for the whole community this weekend in the Stamford Methodist Church Hall at 12pm.

Cooks Julie White and Richard Shamsi

The café operates on a pay-as-you-feel concept, and donations can be made through envelopes on the day or on a GoFundMe page online.