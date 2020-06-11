Home   News   Article

Stallholders at Stamford Market and Bourne Market continue to return after coronavirus lockdown

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:42, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 09:45, 11 June 2020

Following the success of more stalls returning to the town's markets last week, Stamford's Saturday market will reopen fully this weekend.

Last week there were eight stalls in Bourne on Thursday last week, 15 in Grantham, and 35 in Stamford on Friday.

More traders are expected in the coming weeks as traders restock.

BourneBusinessCoronavirusStamford

