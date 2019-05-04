A sausage dog tea party promises 'pupcakes' and 'pupchinos' when it takes place later this month.

The fun-packed outing for dachshunds and their owners - and humans without doggy companions - will take place on Sunday 19th May at Nassington Village Hall.

Sessions are 11am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm and places can be booked by emailing sausagedogteaparty@gmail.com

Dachshunds tuck in (7087098)

The event will raise funds for Build It International