A new festival celebrating sausage and cider proved a ‘wholesome’ day out.

Sausages sizzled and apples were pressed at the White Hart in Ufford on Saturday (September 7).

Dan Wade, general manager, said: “It was a really good day with lots of people.

D'ukes of Rutland ukulele band

“It was a wholesome event.”

There were seven types of cider for customers to sample and more than 80kg of apples.

Graham Fletcher from Bainton led the pressing where people could turn the apples into juice.

Dan Wade, general manager of the White Hart in Ufford

Dan said “This time of year in the harvest season is an opportunity to celebrate.

“We wanted to take a humble fruit and make it a real showpiece.”

Sausages from the pub’s supplier Willow Brook farm in Helpston came in different flavours and proved popular.

So much of a success, the White Hart team is already looking ahead to hold another festival next year.

Henry and William Munday at the Sausage and Cider festival in Ufford

The ukulele band D’Ukes of Rutland kept people entertained while raffle prizes were also up for grabs.

Graham Fletcher and Charlotte

