A petition launched to 'Save St Mary's' after the announced closure of a GP surgey in Stamford is attracting huge support.

The online petition , launched yesterday (Thursday), will be sent to Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group and South Kesteven District Council, calling for better primary care services for Stamford.

It follows the announcement last week (on September 15) by Lakeside Healthcare that it will close its 15,000-patient St Mary's practice in Wharf Road, Stamford and move those patients to the Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road. The closure is due to take place on December 1.