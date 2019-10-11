Oakham travel agent moves to larger premises
Published: 20:00, 11 October 2019
Oakham travel agent Savvi Travel has relocated to larger premises in Oakham.
The new premises in High Street were officially opened on October 3 by the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness.
Travel agent Dave Batley said the recent collapse of Thomas Cook highlighted the importance of holidaymakers travelling with financial protection.
He added: “We have developed a strong and loyal customer base in Oakham but believe this new prominent position will allow us to reach out to more customers in the town. One of the things we are most proud of is our service to customers and our attention to detail.”