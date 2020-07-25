A husband and wife who took up magnet fishing as a hobby have pulled a sawn-off shotgun out of the River Welland.

Gary and Jenny Mewes were using ropes with large magnets attached to trawl the riverbed for lost ‘treasure’ under the Albert Bridge near Water Street earlier this month.

And while their catch usually comprises rusty nails, old mobile phones and lost hand tools, on this occasion the couple came across something that took them completely by surprise.