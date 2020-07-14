Home   News   Article

Elaine Wells is fundraising to donate 80 Usborne books to MindSpace Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 14 July 2020

A woman who wants to give something back to a ‘fantastic’ charity is raising money to donate 80 books to support its work.

Before coronavirus, Elaine Wells from Stamford attended activities arranged by volunteers at MindSpace Stamford, which aims to improve mental wellbeing in the town.

She said sessions, which included yoga, cinema nights and a chance to ‘drink tea and eat cake’ with others, made a huge difference to her life.

