Lincolnshire Trading Standards offers people advice on spotting scams during coronavirus pandemic
Published: 08:00, 17 June 2020
| Updated: 08:22, 17 June 2020
Con artists have been offering to clean people's driveways and front doors to get rid of coronavirus, it has emerged.
It is one of a number of scams targeted at vulnerable people across Lincolnshire during the pandemic.
Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have now joined the Scams Awareness Fortnight campaign, organised by Citizens Advice.
More by this authorSteve Creswell