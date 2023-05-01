A royal theme ran through a village festival that attracted thousands of visitors.

Uffington Scarecrows took place on Sunday and the May Day bank holiday, with people coming from near and far to see creations that included one of the Queen’s corgis, King Charles I, Boudica and Marie Antoinette on a guillotine.

While some scarecrows were based on real royals, others took a different twist, with Freddie Mercury, Elvis and Paddington appearing.

Liz Genever with Boudica

As well as being able to follow the scarecrow trail and solve clues relating to each, visitors could meet Stamford firefighters, police community support offices, and take a look at dozens of classic vehicles.

There were train rides for children, craft stalls in the barn, and a chance for pets to win prizes in the fun dog show.

Games included welly wanging on the field, and the tea tent did a roaring trade.

Ant Duckworth wangs a welly

Money raised through the event helps with the upkeep of the thatched village hall, the Church of St Michael and All Angels, and towards Uffington Cricket Club.

Rutland Classic Motorcycle Club’s Melvin Phillips, Mick Farrell, Anthony Paulett, Paul Simmonds and Bob Webster

Aria, 7, and mum Rachel Mansfield with the Lion King

Jean and Mike Jakeman with Type D MG Miget

Hayden Johns with Willow in a firefighter’s helmet, and mum Shereen Thompson

Howard Lewis, Ken Leader and Terry Midley with ride on the train

Classic cars at the festival

Sisters Maisie Jarvis, 11, and Frankie, 8, with Paddington

Church bric-a-brac

Photos: Chris Lowndes