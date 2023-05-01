Uffington Scarecrow Festival 2023 took on a royal theme and attracted thousands of visitors
A royal theme ran through a village festival that attracted thousands of visitors.
Uffington Scarecrows took place on Sunday and the May Day bank holiday, with people coming from near and far to see creations that included one of the Queen’s corgis, King Charles I, Boudica and Marie Antoinette on a guillotine.
While some scarecrows were based on real royals, others took a different twist, with Freddie Mercury, Elvis and Paddington appearing.
As well as being able to follow the scarecrow trail and solve clues relating to each, visitors could meet Stamford firefighters, police community support offices, and take a look at dozens of classic vehicles.
There were train rides for children, craft stalls in the barn, and a chance for pets to win prizes in the fun dog show.
Games included welly wanging on the field, and the tea tent did a roaring trade.
Money raised through the event helps with the upkeep of the thatched village hall, the Church of St Michael and All Angels, and towards Uffington Cricket Club.
Photos: Chris Lowndes