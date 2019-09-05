The ever expanding Scarecrow Festival will return to Dyke on Friday, September 6, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

This fun event for all the family will open at 7pm on Friday in the Wishing Well where there will be live music and a beer festival.

The fun starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday when visitors can search for the scarecrows, including 15 made by pupils from Bourne Westfield Primary Academy.

Photo: Lee Hellwing

Each one will take part in a competition to be this year’s best scarecrow.

Bourne Town Mayor, Coun Brenda Johnson will formally open the proceedings and there will be stalls, demonstrations, classic cars, games, a dog show and food stalls on the Wishing Well field.

Homemade cakes, tea and coffee will be served in the village hall where there will also be a display of work by Rippingale Art Group.

Visit www.dykevillagehall.org.uk for further details.

Click here to read more of the latest news.