Dyke Scarecrow Festival near Bourne returns for 2019
The ever expanding Scarecrow Festival will return to Dyke on Friday, September 6, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.
This fun event for all the family will open at 7pm on Friday in the Wishing Well where there will be live music and a beer festival.
The fun starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday when visitors can search for the scarecrows, including 15 made by pupils from Bourne Westfield Primary Academy.
Each one will take part in a competition to be this year’s best scarecrow.
Bourne Town Mayor, Coun Brenda Johnson will formally open the proceedings and there will be stalls, demonstrations, classic cars, games, a dog show and food stalls on the Wishing Well field.
Homemade cakes, tea and coffee will be served in the village hall where there will also be a display of work by Rippingale Art Group.
Visit www.dykevillagehall.org.uk for further details.