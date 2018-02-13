Scheme honours Stamford war dead

A Stamford man has set up a project which will honour the 250 fallen soldiers from the area whose names are marked on the town war memorial.

Remembrance Day on November 11 this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Robin Dunseath recently moved to the area and after noticing the world war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street decided he wanted to do something to remember the dead.

For the ‘Stamford Ring of Remembrance’, Robin wants to enlist 250 volunteers - who will each represent a person named on the memorial - and pass a ‘message of remembrance’ on November 11 by telephone.

Robin said: “What I want to do is bring people back to life for one day. What I want to do is say to the people of Stamford, this year in particular, do something to remember those people.

“What I want to do with this scheme is give the ordinary people of Stamford in this very special year a chance to do something more than buy a poppy.”

Robin wishes to organise a competition where the public will be asked to chose the message that is to be passed on Remembrance Day.

He also hopes to organise a march which will see those who have taken part in the chain march to the war memorial afterwards.

Before he recruits volunteers, Robin is appealing for help from businesses in the town to help with organisation and administration of the project.

“I would like to a business which has a bit of time. I don’t want to take the whole thing on my shoulders,” he said.

He added things he would like help with is organising a call schedule for the volunteers.

This is not the first time Robin, who is originally from Northern Ireland, has organised a scheme like this.

Two years ago, he organised one at Campbell College in Belfast where he studied, which involved current and former students, and was held to remember the 126 pupils and teachers from the school who lost their lives in the First World War.

If you would like to help Robin e-mail him at Robindunseath@hotmail.com