Free energy advice available to South Kesteven residents
Residents can book a free home energy advice visit from the environmental charity Pect.
The charity and Fenland District Council have come together to offer the free service to residents in Fenland and South Kesteven.
Deepings Independent Councillor Ashley Baxter says funding for the scheme came from an agreement when wind turbines were erected in Deeping St Nicholas.
Funding has already benefited Market Deeping Community Primary School.
Advice includes help and support on behavioural changes, choosing the best energy tariff and supplier, managing your water bills, and where eligible can help you access the national £140 Warm Homes Discount.
Call Emma Thurley on 01733 866447 or email emma.thurley@pect.org.uk
