A new road layout is being finalised by National Highways before work is due to start this autumn.

A 1.6-mile stretch of the A47 between the A1 at Wansford and the Sutton roundabout near Peterborough is to be made dual carriageway.

Work will include adding a long slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound, skirting Sacrewell Farm.

Changes are due to be made for the A47. Image: National Highways

Part of the old A47 will become a link road to the existing BP garage and to Sacrewell Farm opposite, which will be accessed by going under a bridged section of the new dual carriageway.

The old road will also become a bridleway, path and cycleway.

The road from the A47 to Upton will be closed and the Sutton Heath Road junction with the A47 will also shut. Instead, a new section of Sutton Heath Road will be created, which will join the A47 at the Sutton roundabout.

Wansford Road Railway Station. Photo: National Highways

The scheme includes conservation of the historic, stone-built Wansford Road Railway Station. It will be dismantled and rebuilt at the end of the Nene Valley Railway, near Peterborough city centre.

Construction of the dual carriageway is due to begin in autumn, although a finish date has not been announced. Speed limits of 30mph will be used during the phased construction.