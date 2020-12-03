Plans for redevelopment of Stamford Endowed Schools' sports facilities on Kettering Road
Published: 10:26, 03 December 2020
| Updated: 10:30, 03 December 2020
Stamford Endowed Schools has announced plans to redevelop their sports facilities in Kettering Road.
The site currently houses an astro pitch and a pavilion.
The new plans include a second astro pitch and a new building to replace the existing pavilion which will incorporate two studios for activities such as dance, Pilates and indoor cycling, a gym and four changing rooms.