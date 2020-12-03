Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans for redevelopment of Stamford Endowed Schools' sports facilities on Kettering Road

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:26, 03 December 2020
 | Updated: 10:30, 03 December 2020

Stamford Endowed Schools has announced plans to redevelop their sports facilities in Kettering Road.

The site currently houses an astro pitch and a pavilion.

The new plans include a second astro pitch and a new building to replace the existing pavilion which will incorporate two studios for activities such as dance, Pilates and indoor cycling, a gym and four changing rooms.

EducationStamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE