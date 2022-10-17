A school is attempting to become net zero by 2030 by using a £3m investment.

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council on behalf of Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane for 120 solar panels to be installed.

The school already has 42 solar panels installed on the roof and the new panels are in addition to these.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Vicky Lloyd

The plans are part of a £3m investment to support the trust’s goals of becoming as close to net zero as possible by 2030.

Funding for the solar panels was secured through the Government’s public sector decarbonisation scheme which provides grants for public sector bodies for energy efficiency measures.

Martin Hair, Meridian Trust’s director of estates and facilities, said: “This is a crucial step in our ambition to become as close to net zero as possible by 2030.

“The funding will have a significant impact on Stamford Welland Academy, including moving them from a reliance on gas or oil for heating.

“We know that fighting climate change is an important topic for our pupils, staff and parents so we are committed to becoming greener through these carbon-saving energy schemes.”

The United Kingdom has a target of making the country net zero by 2050 and Martin believes the education sector can make a major contribution to to reaching the goal.