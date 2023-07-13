A fun-filled summer fair was held to celebrate a school’s 150th anniversary.

Pony rides, bouncy castle and games were among the many attractions at the fair in Edenham on Sunday (July 9).

For the newly-formed parents and teachers associations it was one of their first events.

Headteacher of Edenham Primary School Michael Pasqualino with Katy Marais, Laura Rowe, Claire Bowden, Caroline Sutton, Claire Lyon at a summer fair

Katy Marais describes the day as ‘fantastic and so much more than expected’.

“We got together in October with the view to making a difference to the school,” the mum-of-three said.

“It is a small school so if we don’t pull together as a community and as parents then they would have to go without certain things.”

Georgia Connor, 12, and Poppy Robinson, 11, at Edenham Summer Fair

The event raised more than £1,500.

After the pandemic she believes it is more important for children to have social activities.

“Everyone was smiling and happy,” said Katy.

The event was also to celebrate the village school’s 150th anniversary.

Michael Pasqualino, headteacher of Edenham Primary School, which has about 100 pupils, joined in on the fun by allowing people to throw sponges at him.