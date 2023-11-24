Bourne Westfield staff and children were excited to learn all about the Hindu festival of Diwali last week.

Teaching assistant Mrs Chabria led an exciting assembly, teaching the children all about the origins of Diwali.

She also shared how her family celebrated Diwali this year and the staff were able to sample delicious Diwali sweets.

Headteacher Kate Atkinson said: “It was a privilege for us to celebrate this special festival in school and we felt honoured to wear traditional clothing for the day.

“The children all loved learning about Diwali during the assembly and it was brilliant that Mrs Chabria was able to share her experiences first hand and answer all the questions the children had.”