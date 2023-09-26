A school will partially close for the rest of this week as a result of soaring covid cases.

Thirteen members of staff were absent from Uppingham Community College today (Tuesday).

Existing staff and supply teachers were able to cover all lessons today, but the situation is expected to worsen overnight.

Covid-19 cases have risen

Principal Ben Solly contacted parents this afternoon to outline plans for the rest of the week.

He said: “Throughout this week we have experienced a rapid spike in positive covid cases, resulting in 13 members of teaching staff being absent today.

“We have reached a point where it is becoming unsafe to have all year groups in school. We know of another three members of teaching staff who will not be in school tomorrow, and we expect there to be more covid cases confirmed overnight.”

Year 7 and 11 pupils will continue to be taught in school for the rest of the week.

All other year groups have been asked to stay at home tomorrow, Thursday and Friday with work to be set online.

Mr Solly added: “We have prioritised Year 11 because this is their examination year and Year 7 because they are the youngest children in the school.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and I am sorry for any inconveniences caused to families. We are expecting our staffing capacity to return to an operational level on Monday so we can resume business as usual for all our students.”

Pupils who test positive for covid are asked to remain at home for three days following the test.