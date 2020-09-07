Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Endowed Schools has three confirmed coronavirus cases

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:54, 07 September 2020
 | Updated: 13:04, 07 September 2020

Three cases of coronavirus affecting pupils at the Stamford Endowed Schools have been confirmed.

Pupils returned to the school today (September 7) following new health and safety measures.

Hannah Hamilton, the school's director of development and external relations, said: "All current guidelines are being rigorously adhered to, including isolation for those involved, and we have been in contact with Public Health England.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE