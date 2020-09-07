Stamford Endowed Schools has three confirmed coronavirus cases
Published: 12:54, 07 September 2020
| Updated: 13:04, 07 September 2020
Three cases of coronavirus affecting pupils at the Stamford Endowed Schools have been confirmed.
Pupils returned to the school today (September 7) following new health and safety measures.
Hannah Hamilton, the school's director of development and external relations, said: "All current guidelines are being rigorously adhered to, including isolation for those involved, and we have been in contact with Public Health England.
Read moreCoronavirusEducationStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)