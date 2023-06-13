GCSE pupils are sitting a chemistry exam this morning while builders assess storm damage to other parts of their school.

Casterton College is only open for Year 11 pupils today (Tuesday) after a lightning strike caused structural damage to the building during yesterday’s storm.

Principal Carl Smith said the teenagers adapted well to this morning’s challenges.

The damaged roof at Casterton College following the lightning strike

He said: “The students have been brilliant. All the norms of exams have disappeared but they coped really well and are all settled into their exam.

“Without lighting, the sports hall we normally use is out of action, so we had to relocate the exam to other parts of the building and ensure the students were fully briefed. It has been a great effort by all staff.”

Yesterday’s storm damaged sections of the school roof and some power cables have been destroyed, but Mr Smith said no pupils were in the affected areas at the time.

Pupils in years 7 to 10 are working from home today while builders and electricians assess the damage and decide which areas are safe. With power supplies affected, staff are having to use mobile phones to set online work for those pupils at home.

The school could not open safely for all pupils because of the damage but also because its systems, such as attendance records, emergency systems and catering payments, are not working. Mr Smith added: “It becomes really difficult to operate without power in the modern world.”

Decisions will be made later on whether the school can open more fully tomorrow. Parents are advised to keep an eye out for communication from the school.

An Ofsted inspection which was due to take place today has been deferred.