Stamford Endowed Schools promote Stamford Card scheme and shopping locally
Published: 08:00, 23 November 2020
A school is continuing its work with the community to support businesses in lockdown.
Stamford Endowed Schools’ Stamford Card scheme aims to encourage people to shop at independent businesses and to support the local economy.
Jo Peck, head of development at Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “A lot of what we are doing happened prior to Covid. We have always counted ourselves as an integral part of town for families, pupils and staff.”