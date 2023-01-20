A school given the go-ahead for an 'ugly' extension last week has had the decision called into question due to an admin blunder.

Stamford Endowed Schools wants to extend an upper floor of its science block off Brazenose Lane so more pupils can be taught there when it ends single-sex teaching in September.

Objections were made by St Leonard’s Street residents, who felt the building would overlook and reduce light to their homes, and was not in keeping with the architectural heritage of the area.

The existing science block, pictured from Brazenose Lane (61948077)

But on Thursday last week members of the South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the extension, which will add three new laboratories and expand an existing one.

Coun Phil Dilks (Alliance SK - Deeping St James) said he was disappointed the existing three-storey building wouldn’t be improved, adding that the school was “pushing to the limit the relationship with its neighbours”, adding: “It’s an ugly building they look out on, and there is pretty ugly cladding on the top floor that could be removed and something better put in its place.”

After the meeting, some of the residents opposing the extension contacted the council to ask why they had not been told the meeting date, so they could make representations to the committee in person.

One end of the existing science block, which could extend upwards

The council admitted an error and has put the application back to the next planning committee on February 2.