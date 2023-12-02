Uppingham School features in a new book about the importance of helping others.

Former headmaster Edward Thring served during the late Victorian era and encouraged privileged pupils to remember the plight of the poor and to help them with donations.

They responded by founding a public school mission in 1870 at North Woolwich in London which was later rolled out across the country.

Uppingham School, High Street West, Uppingham.

A new book titled Bright the Vision: Public School Missions from the Victorian Age, tells the story of 22 of those schools, including Uppingham. It is published by Sunnyrest Books.