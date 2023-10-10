Keen young footballers have helped a school win recognition from the Football Association.

The FA has confirmed Langham Primary School has met its target of providing all children with equal access to football in both lessons and extra curricular activities.

Inspired by the successful England’s successful women’s team, Langham, which works with Rutland County Council’s School Sports Partnership, was one of the first in the county to receive the recognition.

Langham Primary School achieved the recognition ahead of the 2024 target

“Being part of a football team has motivated the girls to achieve,” said headteacher, Diane Rowland,

They have a shared desire to do well and understand that, alongside physical skills development, success involves commitment, teamwork and enthusiasm.”

The girls also used football as an inspiration for their entry in this year’s Rutland Learning Trust Dance Festival, with each girls sporting ‘Future Lioness’ T-shirts.