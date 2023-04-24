Parents and children have given their school grounds a spring clean in preparation for more outdoor learning.

Members of the parent and teacher association at Great Casterton Primary School coordinated the clear up on Saturday afternoon.

More than 50 people turned up to paint fences, pull up weeds and pick up litter. They also planted a new hydrangea plant which was donated by a former member of the PTA.

Parents and children had a spring clean at Great Casterton Primary School

Headteacher Sally Gooding said: “What a fantastic afternoon it was. So many people gave up their time, tools and resources to make sure the school looks as good as it can.

“I am bowled over with how many people came to support us and make sure the children continue to have a fantastic place to learn, play and reflect. My thanks go to the PTA for organising the event and making this possible.”

Marina Chenery, a member of the PTA, added: “We work with the staff to give the school that extra sparkle. Taking on extra jobs like this allows them to get on with their main task of teaching.”

