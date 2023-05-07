Home   News   Article

Stamford Welland Academy pupils hold coronation tea party

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 06:00, 07 May 2023

Stamford Welland Academy pupils invited members of their community to a Coronation tea party.

Among their guests was Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, station commander of RAF Wittering, members of Stamford Royal British Legion, residents and staff from Priory Court Care Home in Priory Road, and members of Stamford’s three Rotary clubs.

Joining them were pupils from Bluecoat School in Green Lane, as well as Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, which now has a juniors section.

Stamford Welland Academy Year 8 pupils Ewan McFadyen, Bobby Frake, Daniel Butler, Poppy Watling, Lily Waind, Naomi Michalowski and Finlay Robinson
Stamford Welland Academy pupils had made afternoon tea finger sandwiches, scones and cakes, and members of the school’s combined cadet force served drinks in teacups.

Other Stamford Welland Academy pupils played music and sang to entertain guests while they ate, and there was also a cake competition on the theme ‘Fit for a King’.

Charlotte Boyd, teacher and event coordinator, said the aim of the afternoon was to bring together members of the community to celebrate King Charles’ coronation, and she thanked fellow staff Anna Thackwray, Jan Ford, Lauren Ryder and Jenny Webber, as well as pupils for their efforts.

Holly Kendik and Brooke Green with their music teacher, Anna Thackwray
Entries into the cake competition
Memers of the Rotary Club of Stamford and the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s are entertained by pupils from Stamford Welland Academy
Chantelle Hill, Gordon Bramwell, Anne Dyer, June Elliott, Jayne Hayre and Peter Rickett
Headteacher Victoria Lloyd addressed guests
Peter Davies from Market Deeping Model Railway Club, with Ben Morris, head of English at Stamford Welland Academy, and lunchtime superviser Maggie Twiddy
Brian Marsden, chairman of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion said: “This is a fantastic occasion and it is lovely to see the young cadets at work, escorting us to our seats and looking after us so well.”

